Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $111.62 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

