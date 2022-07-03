Private Capital Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

OKTA stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

