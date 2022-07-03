Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lessened by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.