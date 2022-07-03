Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Trading Down 9.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.39. 751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

