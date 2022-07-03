Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Trading Down 9.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.39. 751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.
About Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)
