ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 208,152,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 143,254,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.
