Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 1,102,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 798,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 155.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

