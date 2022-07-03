Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 1,102,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 798,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 155.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
