PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.