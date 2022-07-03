PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

