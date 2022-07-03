PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

