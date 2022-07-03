Q Investments (CVE:QI) Stock Price Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 27.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 74,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The firm has a market cap of C$26.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57, a current ratio of 143.57 and a quick ratio of 143.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.
Q Investments Company Profile (CVE:QI)
