Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issued By DA Davidson

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

