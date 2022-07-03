Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of WAL opened at $71.77 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $595,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

