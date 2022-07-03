Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.37 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

