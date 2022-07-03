Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Cut by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGAU. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.05 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $295.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 860.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

