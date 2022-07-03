Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Five Star Bancorp Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 45.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 157.2% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

