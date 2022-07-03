Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $51,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

