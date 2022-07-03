Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.