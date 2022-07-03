Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth $313,000.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,155.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

