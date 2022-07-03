Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $7,389,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1,718.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.