Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

