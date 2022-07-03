R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

