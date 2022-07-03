Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Director Denis Lachance Acquires 100,000 Shares

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) Director Denis Lachance bought 100,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,719,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$495,502.56.

Denis Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Denis Lachance bought 200,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

RDS opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Radisson Mining Resources ( CVE:RDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399998 EPS for the current year.

About Radisson Mining Resources (Get Rating)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.

