Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Director Denis Lachance Acquires 100,000 Shares

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) Director Denis Lachance bought 100,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,719,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$495,502.56.
Denis Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Denis Lachance bought 200,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.
RDS opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.
About Radisson Mining Resources (Get Rating)
Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,839 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec.
