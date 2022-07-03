Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

