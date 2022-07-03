Raymond James Trims Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Target Price to C$50.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

TCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.60.

TCS opened at C$33.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The company has a market cap of C$487.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$61.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

