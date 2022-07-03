Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $70.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

