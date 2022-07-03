Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($114.10) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.52) to GBX 7,700 ($94.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,685.71 ($94.29).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,228 ($76.41) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,604 ($81.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1,384.00.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.24), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($588,008.61).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

