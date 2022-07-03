Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $595.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

