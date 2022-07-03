Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $67.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
