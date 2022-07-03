Reviewing North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for North American Construction Group and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 ProFrac 0 0 7 0 3.00

North American Construction Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.30, suggesting a potential upside of 127.72%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $28.42, suggesting a potential upside of 55.88%. Given North American Construction Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe North American Construction Group is more favorable than ProFrac.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Construction Group and ProFrac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $521.90 million 0.64 $41.02 million $1.14 9.75 ProFrac $768.35 million 3.33 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

North American Construction Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 6.84% 20.02% 6.32% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Summary

North American Construction Group beats ProFrac on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services. Its Equipment Maintenance Services division provides fuel and lube servicing, portable steaming, equipment inspections, parts and component supply, major overhauls and equipment refurbishment, onsite haul truck brake testing, onsite maintenance support, under carriage rebuild, machining, hose manufacturing, and technical support services, as well as welding, fabrication/repairs, weld certification, and inspection services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 632 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

