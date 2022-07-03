Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after buying an additional 198,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 478.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

