RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

