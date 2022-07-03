Richard Bernstein Buys 100,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($35,578.46).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 25th, Richard Bernstein acquired 275,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($94,466.94).

INSG stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Friday. Insig AI Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.97.

Insig AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Insig AI (LON:INSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Insig AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insig AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.