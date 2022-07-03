Richard Bernstein Buys 100,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($35,578.46).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Richard Bernstein acquired 275,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($94,466.94).

INSG stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Friday. Insig AI Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.90 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.97.

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

