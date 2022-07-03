Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 286 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $95.68 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

