Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 414 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.60.

NYSE RRX opened at $112.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

