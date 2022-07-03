Riverview Trust Co Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $508.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

