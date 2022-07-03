Riverview Trust Co Has $58,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 312.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.