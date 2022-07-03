Riverview Trust Co Invests $35,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $376.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.20 and a 200-day moving average of $393.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

