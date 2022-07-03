Riverview Trust Co Invests $54,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

