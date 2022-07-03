Riverview Trust Co Makes New $48,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

