Riverview Trust Co Purchases 224 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $275,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG opened at $117.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.91.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

