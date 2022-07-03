Riverview Trust Co Purchases 813 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 498.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

