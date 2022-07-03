Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 471 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

