Riverview Trust Co Takes $34,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447,398 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 397,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,712,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

