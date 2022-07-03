Riverview Trust Co Takes $52,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $595.40 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

