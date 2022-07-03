ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 150,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 80,458 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTEC opened at $29.58 on Friday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

