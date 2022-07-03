Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $4.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

