Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Increased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.