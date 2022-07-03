Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

