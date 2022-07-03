S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,600 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 1,288,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCPPF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.67) to GBX 595 ($7.30) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $2.95 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

