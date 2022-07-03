Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

